Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins on December 28, 2016 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2016 Getty Images)

The Oregon Ducks are in the Final Four for the first time, as many have pointed out, since 1939, when the men’s basketball team won its first and only basketball championship.

The 2017 team’s rise to the sport’s final weekend is a remarkable accomplishment, especially since many experts and fans did not predict the Ducks would fare well in the tournament without their third-leading scorer and leading shot-blocker Chris Boucher, who tore his ACL in the Pac-12 Tournament.

So where does this Final Four appearance stack up with the other great moments in the history of the program?

Many longtime Oregon fans (if they’re old enough) will remember the “Lost Weekend” in 1974, when the Ducks and the Beavers handed Coach John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins back-to-back losses, ending UCLA’s 50-game Pac-8 conference winning streak.

The Ducks made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 34 years in 1995 as a No. 6 seed, led by sophomore Kenya Wilkins and senior Orlando Williams. But Coach Jerry Green’s Ducks lost in a first-round upset to 11-seeded Texas.

Those moments didn’t quite make the cut. Here are our top 5 moments in Oregon men’s basketball history, which also happen to be the program’s most successful runs in the NCAA Tournament.

5. Ducks storm into tourney as Number 1 seed, reach Elite 8 (2016)

The Ducks won the 2015-16 Pac-12 regular-season title and the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This team was widely regarded as Coach Dana Altman’s best yet, led by senior Elgin Cook and sophomore Dillon Brooks. Jordan Bell took his defense to another level as a sophomore, freshman Tyler Dorsey showed flashes of his scoring ability, senior Dwayne Benjamin provided stability off the bench, and transfer Chris Boucher provided a unique skillset rarely seen in college basketball. Boucher blocked 110 shots and made 39 3-pointers during the season.

The Ducks easily dispatched Holy Cross in the first round, 91-52. In the second round, Oregon won a hard-fought game against eighth-seeded Saint Joseph’s, 69-64.

Waiting for the Ducks in the Sweet 16 was No. 4 seed Duke, but Oregon’s depth was too much for the Blue Devils. The Ducks won 82-68 and advanced to the program’s third Elite 8 since 2002.

In the regional final, Oregon ran into Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield. The star sharpshooter scored 37 points and made eight of 13 from the 3-point line. It was too much for the Ducks to overcome. They lost 80-68, but their regular season championship and postseason run made for one of the finest moments in the history of the program.

Buddy Hield #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners drives on Elgin Cook #23 of the Oregon Ducks in the second half in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional Final at Honda Center on March 26, 2016. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2016 Getty Images)

4. Ducks dominate Pac-10 Tournament, advance to Elite 8 (2007)

Coach Ernie Kent’s 2006-07 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season 23-7, but brought their best basketball to the Pac-10 Tournament in Los Angeles.

The balanced team was led by senior point guard Aaron Brooks, who scored 17.7 points per game during the season, but four other Ducks (Malik Hairston, Bryce Taylor, Tajuan Porter and Maarty Leunen) averaged more than 10 points per contest.

The Ducks defeated Arizona 69-50 and California 81-63 in the first two rounds of the Pac-10 Tournament. In the championship game, Oregon crushed USC 81-57.

Head coach Ernie Kent of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with his team holding the Pacific Life Pac-10 Basketball Tournament Championship Game trophy after defeating the USC Trojans 81-57 on March 10, 2007. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) (Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld, 2007 Getty Images)

Their conference tournament dominance earned the red-hot Ducks a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon won its first round game over Miami (Ohio) by only two points, 58-56. In the second round, the Ducks cruised by Winthrop 75-61, and defeated UNLV in the Sweet 16, 76-72.

Malik Hairston of the Oregon Ducks drives past Curtis Terry #31 of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels during the midwest regionals of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Edward Jones Dome on March 23, 2007. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2007 Getty Images)

In the regional final, Oregon met the Florida Gators, who were seeking to defend their 2005-06 NCAA National Championship. The Gators team included four players who would go on to lengthy NBA careers (Al Horford, Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Marreese Speights); and their size and strength was too much for the Ducks, a much smaller, perimeter-oriented team, to handle. Florida beat Oregon 85-77.

The NCAA Tournament run was the last in the Oregon coaching career of Ernie Kent. Oregon fired Kent in 2010. But Kent’s success at Oregon took the basketball program to another level. He reached the NCAA Tournament five times (including another big run we’ll get to soon); and was the winningest coach in school history when Oregon let him go.

3. Oregon wins Pac-10 title, reaches first-ever Elite 8 (2002)

The Ducks won five straight games, including two on the road against USC and UCLA, to close the 2001-02 season and win the Pac-10 regular-season title. They lost in the Pac-10 Tournament but earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Oregon Ducks including guards Luke Jackson #33, Luke Ridnour #13 and Frederick Jones #20 huddle by the bench during the second round of the 2002 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on March 14, 2002. (Photo: Tom Hauck, 2002 Getty Images)

The Ducks were led by three stars, each averaging more than 15 points per game. Sophomore point guard Luke Ridnour ran the offense, which featured plenty of do-it-all forward Luke Jackson and explosive dunker Freddie Jones.

Oregon started its tournament run with an easy win over Montana, 81-62, followed by a hard-fought 92-87 win against Wake Forest in the second round.

Guard Freddie Jones of the Oregon Ducks goes for the right hand slam dunk against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second round of the 2002 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California on March 14, 2002 (Photo: Tom Hauck, 2002 Getty Images)

In the Sweet 16 matchup with Texas, Freddie Jones’ finger roll with less than three seconds left in the game lifted Oregon to a 72-70 win and its first Elite 8 in school history.

Oregon met Kansas for a spot in the Final Four, but the talented Jayhawks came out on top. Kansas featured future NBA players Nick Collison, Drew Gooden, Kirk Hinrich and Wayne Simien.

The Ducks fought hard, but couldn’t keep up with Kansas and lost 104-86. The team reached heights that most Ducks fans hadn’t seen in their lifetimes. It was the first time Oregon won three games in the NCAA Tournament since 1939.

2. Webfoots win first NCAA Tournament (1939)

The Ducks reached the Final Four in 1939, when only eight teams made the NCAA Tournament. Oregon beat Texas 56-41 in the quarterfinals, defeated Oklahoma 55-37 in the semifinals and won the championship with a 46-33 victory over Ohio State.

"In the state of Oregon, until that time, there had not been a sports team who had won a national championship. We didn't care who got the credit for it. We were interested in one thing: winning," said retired Navy admiral John Dick in 2007.

Dick spoke with KGW for a feature story on the 1939 team, also known as the “Tall Firs.” He was the leading scorer in Oregon’s win over Ohio State. Watch the video

The story also included a 1988 archive interview with the team’s head coach, Howard Hobson, who died in 1991. He was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1965.

Members of the Oregon Webfoots national championship men's basketball team is welcomed home after winning the NCAA Tournament championship game (KGW archive) (Photo: Cowley, Jared)

"I'm very proud of some things about that team," he said. "The starting five were all native Oregonians."

The Webfoots finished 29-5 in 1939, including a 14-2 record in the Pacific Coast Conference. Oregon finished in first place in the conference's North Division and also won the PCC Championship Series by sweeping California in two games.

1. Ducks overcome injury to reach Final Four (2017)

Oregon may not win a title this year, like the team did in 1939.

But the Ducks’ second Final Four team will play on a different stage, to say the least. The court will sit in an arena with 75,000 fans in attendance and millions watching on TV and online.

With Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey, Chris Boucher, Casey Benson and Jordan Bell all returning from last year’s team that lost in the Elite 8, the mission was clear for the Ducks.

After stumbling out of the gates with losses to Baylor and Georgetown, the Ducks got rolling. They won the Pac-12 regular-season title for the second year in a row. Junior Dillon Brooks made game-winning shots against UCLA and California on his way to winning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks hits the game winning shot over Lonzo Ball #2 and Bryce Alford #20 of the UCLA Bruins on December 28, 2016 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2016 Getty Images)

Then, on the morning of the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, Oregon’s players and fans were stunned to learn that Chris Boucher, the team’s third-leading scorer and leading shot-blocker, had torn his ACL in the win over California the night before.

The Ducks lost to Arizona in the title game and received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Few predicted Oregon would reach college basketball’s final weekend.

Until this year, Oregon had never won four consecutive games in the NCAA Tournament, which expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (now there are 68).

Oregon may not hang its second title banner in Matthew Knight Arena this year, but they have a chance to play for a championship on their sport’s biggest stage with the world watching. The team achieved its goal of reaching the Final Four, and the Ducks are two wins away from their greatest moment of all.





