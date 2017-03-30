Reporter notebook: KGW at the Final Four

Oregon's Dylan Ennis and Dillon Brooks (photo by Ethan Miller, Getty Images (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- The Oregon Ducks are in Arizona for the Final Four and so is KGW!

Sports anchor Orlando Sanchez and anchor Joe Donlon made the trip to the desert to bring you the Final Four experience back home to Ducks fans in Oregon.

Take a look at their videos:

Joe and Orlando go court side at the University of Phoenix stadium

Joe runs into Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle at PDX

© 2017 KGW-TV