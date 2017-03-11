KGW
Report: Ducks' Boucher out for rest of season with torn ACL

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:57 PM. PST March 11, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon forward Chris Boucher will miss the remainder of the season, The Oregonian reports.

It’s not clear when the injury happened. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward took a bad fall during Friday night’s Pac-12 semifinal win against California.

The team has not confirmed the injury.

While he hasn’t been a starter this year, Boucher has been a critical player coming off the bench for the Ducks, who have played mostly seven players throughout the year. The senior averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 31 games.

The No. 5 Ducks, who have Final Four aspirations after losing in the Elite Eight last year, face No. 7 Arizona Saturday night for the Pac-12 tournament championship. The Ducks dominated Arizona, 85-58, in the only matchup between the two teams during the regular season.

