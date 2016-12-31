Report: 49ers to fire Chip Kelly after Sunday's game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. The Jets defeated the 49ers 23-17 in overtime. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The San Francisco 49ers will fire head coach Chip Kelly after the team’s last game of the season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelly, as well as the team’s general manager, will be let go.

“The San Francisco 49ers are expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, according to league sources,” Schefter said.

Kelly will be fired in a meeting on Sunday or Monday, according to Schefter.

The former Ducks coach is in his first season with San Francisco. The 49ers have a 2-13 record, the second-worst in the NFL.

Kelly took the 49ers job after he was fired at the end of his third season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 26-21 in almost three full seasons.

Kelly was rumored as a potential candidate for the Oregon Ducks head coaching job when the university fired Mark Helfrich in November. Kelly went 46-7 in four seasons leading the Ducks program, including an appearance in the 2012 national championship game. Oregon ended up hiring South Florida head coach Willie Taggart to replace Helfrich.

Kelly still has three years remaining on his contract with the 49ers.