Photos: Ducks vs. Tar Heels, Final Four matchups

Small forward skirmish: Oregon's Tyler Dorsey and North Carolina's Justin Jackson (photos by Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels face off Saturday in the Final Four. The teams boast two of the best starting lineups in college basketball.

The Tar Heels have a larger lineup then the Ducks, especially at small forward. Justin Jackson is not only North Carolina's best player -- he's averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and hitting nearly three 3-pointers per game in the NCAA Tournament -- he's also 6-foot-8. Oregon's starting forward, the high-scoring Tyler Dorsey, is only 6-4.

How will the Ducks guard Jackson?

RELATED: Final Four Preview: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Oregon will need a strong team defensive effort on Saturday to counter North Carolina's size. Oregon has the tournament's best interior defender in Jordan Bell, but the Ducks will need to play excellent help defense to slow down the Tar Heels' offense, which is averaging 85.5 points in four tournament games after averaging 84.9 during the regular season.

The good news? Oregon's defense appears up to the task. The Ducks are giving up 69.3 points per game in the tournament and held high-scoring No. 1 seed Kansas (almost 83 points per game during the regular season) to 60 points.

Here's a look at position-by-position matchups for the Ducks and Tar Heels:

Photos: Oregon vs. North Carolina matchups

© 2017 KGW-TV