Pac-12 reschedules Civil War football game for Ducks men's basketball

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Pac-12 conference announced Thursday that the rivalry game between the Oregon and Oregon State football programs will be played on a Saturday this year.

The move assures the Civil War rivalry game, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24, won't conflict with the Oregon men's basketball team's appearance in the PK80 basketball tournament, which will be played that weekend in Portland. The tournament games are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Sunday that weekend.

The Civil War was first played in 1894. The Ducks lead the series 63-47-10. The Beavers won last season's game, 34-24 to break Oregon's eight-game winning streak in the rivalry game. This year's game will be played at Autzen Stadium.

The PK80 basketball tournament will feature two eight-team tournaments that will be played concurrently at the Rose Garden and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The games will air on ESPN networks.

Teams participating in the tournament include Arkansas, Butler, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Portland, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

The football game could still conflict with an Oregon women's basketball game. The Oregon women are hosting the PK Invitational in Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 25, The Ducks will face Oklahoma and Connecticut will compete against Michigan State in that tournament.

