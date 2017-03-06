Oregon's Dillon Brooks named Pac-12 Player of the Year

The Oregon Ducks' Dillon Brooks celebrates after scoring in the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 14, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: Steve Dykes / Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Monday was a day of honors for Ducks' star forward Dillon Brooks.

On the same day Brooks was named Pac-12 Player of the Year, he was also selected to three separate All-America teams, including a first-team appointment by USA Today. Brooks was also a second-team All-America selection by The Sporting News and a third-team selection by NBC Sports.

"I thought that should have been a unanimous choice (for Pac-12 Player of the Year)," teammate Jordan Bell told Rob Mosely of goducks.com. "He's killed it. I thought he should have got it last year, too, but I'm happy they finally voted for him."

Brooks is averaging 16 points per game this season, including 17.9 in conference play. He has led the Ducks to a 27-4 record, No. 5 national ranking and the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.

The conference tournament begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Oregon plays its first game of the tournament on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup against Stanford or Arizona State (noon, Pac-12 Network).

Other Ducks were represented on the Pac-12 all-conference team released Monday. The honors are voted on by conference coaches.

Oregon junior forward Jordan Bell was named Defensive Player of the Year and was also selected to the all-defensive team and the all-conference second team.

Bell averaged 10.1 points, 2.1 blocks (4th in Pac-12), 7.9 rebounds (10th) and 1.4 steals (8th) for the Ducks this season. He also had the second-highest field-goal percentage in the conference (63 percent).

"(Bell) does it all," Brooks told goducks.com. "Blocked shots, gets steals, rebounds the basketball at a high rate. He's well deserving, for sure."

Chris Boucher and Tyler Dorsey were both honorable-mention selections.

Oregon now has five conference players of the year in its history -- Brooks, Joseph Young, Luke Ridnour, Terrell Brandon and Ron Lee. He also marks Oregon's second conference player of the year in the past three seasons (Young was honored during the 2014-15 season).

All-Pac-12 team

Note: All honors are voted on by the coaches. Coaches are not permitted to vote for themselves or their own players.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dillon Brooks, F, Oregon

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jordan Bell, F, Oregon

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Chimezie Metu, F, USC

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sean Miller, Arizona

FIRST TEAM

G: Bryce Alford, UCLA

G: Lonzo Ball, UCLA

G: Markelle Fultz, Washington

G: Derrick White, Colorado

F: Dillon Brooks, Oregon

F: Kyle Kuzma, Utah

F: TJ Leaf, UCLA

F: Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

F: Ivan Rabb, California

F: Travis Reid, Stanford

SECOND TEAM

G: Kadeem Allen, Arizona

G: Allonzo Trier, Arizona

F: Jordan Bell, Oregon

F: Josh Hawkinson, Washington State

F: Chimezie Metu, USC

HONORABLE MENTION

G: Jabari Bird, California

G: Tyler Dorsey, Oregon

G: Torian Graham, Arizona State

G: Jordan McLaughlin, USC

F: Chris Boucher, Oregon

F: Drew Eubanks, Oregon State

F: Thomas Welsh, UCLA

ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM

G: Rawle Alkins, Arizona

G: Lonzo Ball, UCLA

G: Markelle Fultz, Washington

F: TJ Leaf, UCLA

F: Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Honorable mention: Malachi Flynn, G, Washington State; Charlie Moore, G, California

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

G: Kadeem Allen, Arizona

G: Marcus Allen, Stanford

G: Derrick White, Colorado

F: Jordan Bell, Oregon

F: Chris Boucher, Oregon

Honorable mention: Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA; Aaron Holiday, G, UCLA; De’Anthony Melton, G, USC; Kyle Kuzma, F, Utah; Kingsley Okoroh, C, California

Ducks move up to No. 5 in latest AP poll

The Ducks moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

Kansas, Villanova, UCLA and Gonzaga held onto the top four spots in the poll.

The Jayhawks are No. 1 for the second week in a row. They received 59 first-place votes Monday from the 65-member national media panel.

Villanova was No. 1 on two ballots while UCLA got three first-place votes. Gonzaga received the other first-place vote.

Oregon and North Carolina exchanged places at fifth and sixth while Arizona stayed seventh.

Kentucky moved up one place to eighth and was followed by Baylor and Louisville.

Jim O'Connell of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

