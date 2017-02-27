Oregon sticks at 6, Gonzaga drops from top spot in AP poll

Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (Photo: Steve Dykes / Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team went 2-0 last week, beating Cal and Stanford on the road.

Three teams ranked ahead of the No. 6 Ducks lost last week -- top-ranked Gonzaga (29-1), second-ranked Villanova (27-3) and fourth-ranked Arizona (26-4).

None of that was enough to move Oregon (26-4) up in the Associated Press poll, however, as the Ducks stayed put at No. 6.

Oregon plays its final regular-season game Saturday when it travels to Corvallis to take on the Beavers (6 p.m., ESPN2). See the Pac-12 standings below, with one week left in the regular season.

TEAM CONF OVER

Oregon 15-2 26-4

Arizona 15-2 26-4

UCLA 13-3 26-3

California 10-6 19-9

Utah 9-7 18-10

USC 8-8 21-8

Arizona State 7-10 14-16

Colorado 6-10 16-13

Stanford 6-10 14-14

Wash. State 6-10 13-15

Washington 2-14 9-19

Oregon State 1-16 5-25

North Carolina (25-5) went 2-0 last week, including a win against then-No. 7 Louisville, and jumped three spots to occupy the fifth spot ahead of Oregon.

Gonzaga, who lost to unranked BYU on Saturday, dropped to No. 4, while Villanova, who lost to then-No. 22 Butler on Wednesday, didn't budge, staying at No. 2 in the rankings.

Kansas (26-3) ascended to the top of poll and UCLA (26-3) jumped two spots after to No. 3, after Saturday's win against then-No. 4 ranked Arizona.

The Jayhawks received 58 first-place votes Monday from the 65-member national media panel . They spent five weeks at No. 1 last season, including the final three polls, but became the sixth No. 1 this season by moving to the top spot for the first time.

"It feels pretty great," Kansas freshman Josh Jackson said, "but like our coaches told us, we don't feel like we've done anything we weren't supposed to do."

Villanova received two first-place votes, despite the loss to Butler. UCLA (26-3) earned three first-place nods.

The Zags, who had been No. 1 for the last four polls, still received two first-place votes as they turn their attention to the West Coast Conference Tournament on Saturday.

North Carolina, Oregon, Arizona, Louisville, Kentucky and West Virginia rounded out the top 10.

See the complete AP Top 25 below, with first-place votes in parentheses.

Kansas (58) Villanova (2) UCLA (3) Gonzaga (2) North Carolina Oregon Arizona Louisville Kentucky West Virginia Baylor Florida Butler SMU Florida State Purdue Duke Cincinnati Notre Dame St. Mary’s Wichita State Wisconsin Virginia Iowa State Miami

Kansas extended the longest current streak in the Top 25, which dates to February 2009, by reaching No. 1 for the 63rd time in school history. That remains the fifth-best mark behind UCLA (134), Duke (129), Kentucky (117) and North Carolina (113).

The other teams to be No. 1 this season were Duke, Kentucky, Villanova, Baylor and Gonzaga.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

