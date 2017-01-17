Oregon players hospitalized after intense workouts

Willie Taggart (Photo: KGW)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - At least three Oregon football players have reportedly been hospitalized following a series of intense workouts.

The Oregonian reported late Monday that the players remain hospitalized after being taken there late last week.

The school didn't immediately identify the players who were hospitalized. The Oregonian identified them as offensive lineman Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick.

The UO said in a statement that "the safety and welfare of all of our student-athletes is paramount in all that we do. While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."

The newspaper reported that Poutasi's mother said her son has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood stream. The condition can cause kidney damage.

(© 2017 KGW)