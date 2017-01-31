Oregon Ducks recruiting analysis: What they have, and what they need

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 1,934 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. (Photo: Russ Isabella / USA TODAY Sports)

Wednesday is national signing day, which is always big in college football, but for Oregon, this year is especially important.

Coming off their worst season in 25 years, the Ducks fired coach Mark Helfrich and his staff, giving the keys to the program over to Willie Taggart, who on Wednesday will welcome his first recruiting class to Eugene.

Taggart appears to enjoy recruiting much more than Helfrich did. At the very least, Taggart enjoys the social media aspect of recruiting, and so far that has led to some successes.

Oregon currently has 20 commitments in this year’s recruiting class, which ranks No. 24 nationally and fifth in the Pac-12.

When looking at the current roster, the positions of concern are the defensive line, linebacker, tight end and wide receiver.

Here is a complete position-by-position breakdown of what the Ducks have, and what they need as signing day approaches:

Quarterbacks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 1,934 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. (Photo: Russ Isabella / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Justin Herbert (So., 6-6, 225); 2. Terry Wilson Jr. (RFr., 6-3, 205); 3. Travis Jonsen (RSo., 6-3, 215); 4. Taylor Alie (RSr., 6-0, 185).

2017 recruiting commit: 1. Braxton Burmeister (4-star, 6-0, 196)

Analysis: Justin Herbert is the only quarterback on the roster with significant experience at the college level, and should be considered the front-runner to be the starter again. Terry Wilson could challenge Herbert for the starting job during spring practices and fall camp. The Ducks are bringing in Braxton Burmeister this season, and he likely could be a starter at some point in his career. Considering the setback that Travis Jonsen had last season, as well as Taylor Alie’s ineffectiveness in 2015, Oregon should consider adding one more quarterback to the 2017 recruiting class.

Running backs

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman rushed for 945 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Royce Freeman (Sr., 5-11, 230); 2. Tony Brooks-James (RJr, 5-9, 185); 3. Kani Benoit (RSr., 6-0, 210); 4. Taj Griffin (Jr., 5-10, 180).

2017 recruiting commits: 1. CJ Verdell (3-star, 5-9, 195); 2. Darrian Felix (3-star, 5-11, 194); 3. Bruce Judson Jr. (3-star, 5-9, 184).

Analysis: The Ducks are loaded with talent and experience with the return of Royce Freeman, Tony Brooks-James, Kani Benoit and Taj Griffin. But, currently, that’s all they have on the roster at running back. Two are seniors, and two are juniors. So Oregon needs to bring in depth and build toward the future. So far, with three talented recruits committed, the Ducks look solid at the position.

Wide receivers

Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) had 606 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. (Photo: Russ Isabella / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Darren Carrington II (RSr., 6-2, 205); 2. Charles Nelson (Sr., 5-8, 170); 3. Dillon Mitchell (So., 6-1, 195); 4. Alex Ofodile (RSo., 6-3, 200); 5. Dylan Kane (RSo., 6-3, 195); 6. Casey Eugenio (RJr., 5-8, 175); 7. Chayce Maday (RJr., 5-11, 180); 8. Connor Berggren (RFr., 6-2, 185); 9. Kyle Buckner (RSo., 6-3, 185); 10. Ben Thiel (RJr., 5-10, 165); 11. Brandon Gahagan (RFr., 5-10, 170); 12. Alfonso Cobb (RFr.).

2017 recruiting commits: 1. Johnny Johnson III (3-star, 6-0, 194); 2. Darrian McNeal (3-star, 5-9, 160); 3. Demetri Burch (3-star, 5-11, 181); 4. Daewood Davis (3-star, 6-2, 175)

Analysis: Oregon returns seniors Darren Carrington II and Charles Nelson, who are extremely talented and experienced, but after that, the group is unproven. Dillon Mitchell and Alex Ofodile are talented but lack experience. As long as Carrington and Nelson stay healthy, the Ducks should be fine this season at wide receiver. But looking toward the future, Oregon needs more depth at the position. Bringing in Johnny Johnson III and Darrian McNeal is a good start, but adding another wide receiver to this class would help.

Tight ends

Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) had 123 receiving yards in four games last season. (Photo: Scott Olmos / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Jacob Breeland (RSo., 6-5, 240); 2. Cam McCormick (RFr., 6-5, 240); 3: Ryan Bay (RSo., 6-4, 235); 4. Matt Mariota (RSo., 6-2, 230); 5. Taylor Stinson (RJr., 6-5, 240); 6. Jalontae Walker (RFr., 6-2, 235).

2017 recruiting commits: None

Analysis: After losing Pharaoh Brown, Evan Baylis and Johnny Mundt from last season, the Ducks are really thin and inexperienced at tight end. Also, Oregon lost a couple tight end commitments during the coaching transition. The Ducks need to add a tight end or two to this class. If they enter the season with what they have, they are an injury away from being in big trouble at the position.

Offensive linemen

Oregon offensive lineman Jake Hanson (55) was one of several underclassmen on the Ducks' offensive line last season. (Photo: Scott Olmos / USA TODAY Sports))

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Tyrell Crosby (Sr., 6-5, 310); 2. Shane Lemieux (RSo., 6-6, 310); 3. Jake Hanson (RSo., 6-5, 295); 4. Jake Pisarcik (RSr., 6-2, 300); 5. Calvin Throckmorton (RSo., 6-6, 300); 6. Doug Brenner (RSr., 6-2, 310); 7. Brady Aiello (RSo., 6-7, 290); 8. Zach Okun (RSo., 6-4, 315); 9. Evan Voeller (RSr., 6-5, 295); 10. Jacob Capra (RFr., 6-5, 305); 11. Sam Poutasi (RFr., 6-4, 315); 12. Logan Bathke (RFr., 6-6, 300); 13. Valentino Daltoso (RFr., 6-4, 308); 14. Davis Miyashiro-Saipaia (RJr., 6-2, 300); 15. Charlie Landgraf (RSo., 6-2, 290); 16. Ryan Phillipo (RFr., 6-3, 280).

2017 recruiting commit: Alex Forsyth (3-star, 6-5, 310)

Analysis: The Ducks started a young group of freshmen, along with veteran Tyrell Crosby last season until Crosby was injured. That whole group, including Crosby, are back this season. Oregon also has experienced backups, such as Doug Brenner and Evan Voeller. Only one commit so far in the 2017 class, but the Ducks are so loaded in the position, that’s all they need.

Defensive linemen

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux had 35 tackles and one sack last season. (Photo: Scott Olmos / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Henry Mondeaux (Sr., 6-5, 280); 2. Rex Manu (Jr., 6-3, 305); 3. Drayton Carlberg (RSo., 6-5, 290); 4. Jalen Jelks (RJr., 6-6, 260); 5. Elijah George (RSr., 6-5, 290); 6. Gary Baker (RSo., 6-4, 305); 7. Hunter Kampmoyer (RFr., 6-4, 245); 8. Jordan Kurahara (RJr., 6-8, 260); 9. Riley Greene (RFr., 6-3, 305); 10. Drake Brennan (RSo., 6-7, 260); 11. Anthony Gutierrez (RJr., 5-11, 260).

2017 recruiting commits: 1. Jordon Scott (3-star, 6-1, 345); 2. Rutger Reitmaier (3-star, 6-3, 270); 3. Popo Aumavae (3-star, 6-4, 315); 4. Austin Faoliu (3-star, 6-3, 285).

Analysis: It has been a rough year for the defensive line. The Ducks lost DeForest Buckner and Alex Balducci after the 2015 season, and then with defensive coordinator Brady Hoke changing the defense from a 3-4 to a 4-3, Oregon ended up with inexperienced players in new positions. And then you add off-the-field issues, like with Austin Maloata, Eddie Heard and Torrodney Prevot, all of whom have left the program, and it makes things even worse. Now, with new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt expected to return Oregon to a 3-4 base defense, it once again changes the roles of this group. The defensive line has been a point of emphasis in recruiting, and it should continue to be for the Ducks.

Defensive ends / outside linebackers

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Justin Hollins (11) had 51 tackles and three sacks last season. (Photo: Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Justin Hollins (RJr., 6-6, 235); 2. Bryson Young (So., 6-5, 235); 3. Jonah Moi (RSr., 6-4, 245); 4. Gus Cumberlander (RSo., 6-6, 260).

2017 recruiting commit: 1. Isaac Slade-Matautia (4-star, 6-0, 206)

Analysis: Much like the front-seven in general, this has been a game of musical chairs the past couple seasons for the Ducks, largely because of the system changes from 3-4, to 4-3, back to 3-4. Plus, as stated in the defensive line analysis, the off-the-field issues have caused depth issues. The more recruits, the better. In order for Oregon to get back to the top of the Pac-12, they really need to stabilize the defensive front-seven.

Linebackers

Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye had 91 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season. (Photo: Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: 1. Troy Dye (So., 6-4, 225); 2. A.J. Hotchkins (Sr., 5-11, 230); 3. Jimmie Swain (Sr., 6-2, 235); 4. La’Mar Winston Jr. (So., 6-3, 220); 5. Keith Simms (So., 6-3, 235); 6. Eric Briscoe Jr. (RFr., 6-3, 225); 7. Danny Mattingly (RSr., 6-5, 245); 8. Kaulana Apelu (Jr., 5-11, 200); 9. Ivan Faulhaber (RSr., 6-2, 224); 10. Blake Rugraff (RSo., 6-2, 225).

2017 recruiting commit: 1. Sampson Niu (3-star, 6-1, 217)

Analysis: Troy Dye is a star-in-the-making in the Pac-12 after a strong freshman season last year. Outside of that, there are a lot of players who still need to prove themselves. Picking up another couple linebackers in recruiting would help as the Ducks desperately need to solidify the front-seven.

Defensive backs

Oregon Ducks defensive back Arrion Springs (1) had 39 tackles last season. (Photo: Scott Olmos / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: Cornerback — 1. Arrion Springs (Sr., 5-11, 205); 2. Ugochukwu Amadi (Jr., 5-10, 195); 3. Tyree Robinson (RSr., 6-4, 205); 4. Malik Lovette (RSo., 5-11, 200); 5. Jihree Stewart (RSo., 6-0, 182); 6. Ty Griffin (RSr., 6-0, 200); 7. Dexter Myers (RFr., 6-1, 188); 8. Sean Killpatrick (RSo., 5-11, 195). Safety — 1. Brenden Schooler (So., 6-2, 190); 2. Brady Breeze (RFr., 6-1, 205); 3. Juwaan Williams (RSr., 6-0, 200); 4. Khalil Oliver (RJr., 6-0, 205); 5. Mattrell McGraw (RJr., 5-10, 195); 6. Fotu Leiato II (Jr., 6-1, 200); 7. Pou Peleti-Gore (RJr., 5-11, 201); 8. Jaren Zadlo (RSo., 5-11, 195); 9. Ronnie Rust (RFr., 6-0, 210).

2017 recruiting commits: 1. Thomas Graham (4-star, 5-11, 175); 2. Jaylon Redd (4-star, 5-9, 180); 3. Nick Pickett (3-star, 6-2, 185); 4. Cyrus Habibi-Likio (3-star, 6-1, 211).

Analysis: The secondary has been a major issue for Oregon the past two seasons, and now with two new coaches coming in, Charles Clark for corners and Keith Heyward for safeties, plus some high-level talent entering the program in this year’s recruiting class, it’s safe to say that changes are likely to happen. There are a ton of players in this group and competition will be fierce in the spring. We might even see some players from this group leave the program or change positions between now and the start of the season.

Special teams

Oregon place kicker Aidan Schneider made 9 of 12 field goal attempts last season. (Photo: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports)

Unofficial depth chart: Kicker — 1. Aidan Schneider (Sr., 6-4, 235); 2. Zach Emerson (RFr., 6-2, 214). Punter — 1. Ian Wheeler (RSr., 6-0, 205); 2. Blake Maimone (RSo., 6-6, 230). Long Snapper — 1. Tanner Carew (Sr., 6-1, 240); 2. Devin Melendez (Sr., 6-2, 205).

2017 recruiting commits: 1. Adam Stack (3-star, 6-2, 175).

Analysis: Aidan Schneider, Ian Wheeler and Tanner Carew have been mainstays for a number of years at kicker, punter and long snapper, respectively. And now, all three are seniors. The Ducks have Zach Emerson backing up Schneider, as well as kicker Adam Stack coming in as a new recruit, so the future at kicker seems solid. At punter, Blake Maimone once again will back up Wheeler and likely will be the starting punter in the future. Both of Oregon’s long snappers are seniors, so they’ll be in the market for one next year.

