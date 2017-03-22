Oregon Ducks on the verge of program-defining week

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) during practice the day before the Midwest Regional semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. (Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

​This could be a program-defining week for the Oregon men’s basketball team.

The Ducks have made it to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight three times in the past 15 seasons, falling short of the Final Four each time.

In 2002, Oregon fell to Roy Williams’ Kansas Jayhawks, and in 2007, the Ducks fell to a Florida dynasty that won back-to-back NCAA national championships.

Last season, Oregon looked like it could finally break through to college basketball’s final weekend after beating Duke to reach the Elite Eight, but the No. 1-seeded Ducks fell to Oklahoma, and the Sooners danced to the Final Four.

This week, No. 3-seeded Oregon gets red-hot Michigan in the Sweet 16 after barely surviving a major scare by Rhode Island in the round of 32.

“We didn’t want to put our jerseys up and go home with a loss,” Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey told the Register-Guard after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Rhode Island. “We got big stops and rebounds. If we’d lost that game, we would have been sick looking back at the film of how we played in the first half. In the second half, it came down to defense and rebounding, and I just stepped into it and hit the shots.”

Without the injured Chris Boucher, the Ducks’ margin for error is small, and sloppy play almost cost them a chance to play in the tournament’s second week.

Michigan has won seven games in a row, including the Big Ten championship and an upset of Rick Pitino’s Louisville squad in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

If the Ducks can make it past the Wolverines, then they would have a possible matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas in an Elite Eight rematch of 2002.

Oregon is a program that is teetering on the verge of elite status, but without at least a Final Four appearance, it’s difficult to make that case.

The Ducks have won two consecutive Pac-12 championships and own the nation’s longest home winning streak at 42 games.

Oregon also has been to five straight NCAA tournaments, which is a program record.

That’s all impressive, and the program has been on the rise.

The next step is the Final Four, and until they make that a reality, they will be stuck in the “really good” status, instead of elite status.

They have the opportunity to take that step this week.

