Oregon Ducks, on 11-game winning streak, make big move in polls

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) celebrates a 3-point basket against the USC Trojans in the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016; Eugene, Oregon. (Photo: Scott Olmos / USA TODAY Sports, Scott Olmos)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Following impressive wins last week against two undefeated teams, the Oregon Ducks made a big move in both major college basketball polls Monday.

Oregon, which has won 11 games in a row, moved up seven spots to No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and rose six spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 15.

The Ducks' two opponents last week, UCLA and USC, were a combined 27-0 before the Ducks ended both of those teams' undefeated seasons.

In Wednesday's 89-87 victory against then second-ranked UCLA, Dillon Brooks hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left. Brooks was sensational in that game, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and chipping in four assists and two steals.

Brooks, who was sidelined with a foot injury for the preseason and first three games of the regular season, was the star again on Friday, scoring a season-high 28 points in an 84-61 win against USC, which was ranked 22nd with a 14-0 record coming into the game.

Next up for the Ducks? A road game at Washington on Wednesday, Its first true road tests since it lost to No. 4 Baylor on Nov. 15.