Oregon Ducks in NBA summer league: Where, when to watch

PORTLAND, Ore. -- NBA summer league starts in July, with the first games scheduled for Saturday in Orlando. Dotted across the rosters of NBA summer league teams are former Oregon Ducks players.

Three players from the 2016-17 squad, which lost in the NCAA semifinal to North Carolina, were picked in the second round of the NBA draft earlier this month.

Jordan Bell was drafted by the Chicago Bulls and traded to the Golden State Warriors, Dillon Brooks was picked by the Houston Rockets and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Tyler Dorsey was selected by the Atlanta Hawks.

Joining Bell on the Warriors’ summer-league team are former teammates Chris Boucher, Dylan Ennis and Elgin Cook, who played in the NBA Developmental League last season. Before joining the Warriors in Las Vegas, Ennis will suit up for the Thunder’s summer-league squad in Orlando.

Former Oregon Ducks guard Joe Young, who has played 74 games the past two seasons with the Pacers, is on Indiana's summer-league roster.

All seven players will be competing in various summer leagues. Here’s a look at some of the prime matchups to watch (or DVR), followed by the full schedule of summer league games featuring former Ducks.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Pacers vs. Magic (1 p.m., NBATV): Check in on Young, who averaged almost 12 points per game for the Pacers in last season’s summer league. The Magic will trot out No. 6 overall pick Jonathan Isaac.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Thunder vs. Knicks (1 p.m., NBATV): Who knows how much Ennis will get on the court with first-round pick Terrance Ferguson and Semanja Christon, a rotation player for the Thunder last season, also on the roster. But you can also check out Frank Ntilikina, who was drafted eighth by the Knicks out of France.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Warriors vs. 76ers (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): Not only do the Warriors have four former Ducks on their team, but the 76ers have the No. 1 pick in the draft, guard Markelle Fultz. Ben Simmons, last season’s No. 1 pick, will probably not play as he continues to recover from injury.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Grizzlies vs. Kings (7 p.m., NBATV): This is not only a great chance to see Brooks in a Grizzlies uniform, but also to check out the young and talented Kings summer-league squad. The Kings will likely trot out rookies De'Aaron Fox (the fifth overall pick), Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and second-year players Buddy Hield and Skal Labissiere.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Hawks vs. Bulls (1 p.m., ESPNU): Tune in for Dorsey, but also catch Lauri Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the June draft who was a centerpiece in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota. Can the sweet-shooting big man out of Arizona be a building block in Chicago?

Full schedule

For the first time, every summer-league game will be televised, either by NBATV or one of the NBA channels.

ORLANDO SUMMER LEAGUE

Saturday, July 1

(YOUNG) Pacers vs. Orlando Magic, 1 p.m., NBATV

(ENNIS) Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m., NBATV

Sunday, July 2

(YOUNG) Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m., NBATV

Monday, July 3

(ENNIS) Thunder vs. Knicks, 1 p.m., NBATV

(YOUNG) Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 5 p.m., NBATV

Tuesday, July 4

(ENNIS) Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m., NBATV

(YOUNG) Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3 p.m., NBATV

Wednesday, July 5

(ENNIS) Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m., NBATV

Thursday, July 6

Championships, time and TV TBD

LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE

Friday, July 7

(DORSEY) Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets, at Cox Pavilion, 5 p.m., NBATV

Saturday, July 8

(BROOKS) Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards, at Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m., ESPNU

(BELL, BOUCHER, ENNIS, COOK) Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, at Thomas & Mack Center, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, July 9

(DORSEY) Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, at Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m., NBATV

(BROOKS) Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, at Cox Pavilion, 7 p.m., NBATV

Monday, July 10

(DORSEY) Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, at Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m., ESPNU

(BELL, BOUCHER, ENNIS, COOK) Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, at Thomas & Mack Center, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

Tuesday, July 11

(BROOKS) Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, at Thomas & Mack Center, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

(BELL, BOUCHER, ENNIS, COOK) Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, at Thomas & Mack Center, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

Wednesday, July 12-Monday, July 17

After preliminary games end July 11, tournament competition begins July 12 and ends July 17

