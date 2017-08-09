Oregon Ducks have had stellar summer in recruiting, except at one position

Willie Taggart has shown his strength as a recruiter since taking over as Oregon’s football coach in December.
But he and his staff have taken it to another level in just the past two weeks.
Since July 29, when the Ducks hosted a “Saturday Night Live” camp for recruits, Oregon has earned commitments from eight recruits, including seven in the current 2018 class.
Among the committed recruits is Sprague senior tight end/defensive end Teagan Quitoriano.
On July 30, Quitoriano tweeted: “Extremely excited to be committed to THE University of Oregon!!! Thank you to my friends and family for helping me get here.”
Extremely excited to be committed to THE University of Oregon!!! Thank you to my friends and family for helping me get here. #TheMovement18 pic.twitter.com/flB1h4AAPV— Teagan Quitoriano (@teaganquito14) July 30, 2017
The highest rated recruit the Ducks have landed in the past two weeks is in the 2019 class — Arjei Henderson, a five-star wide receiver from Richmond, Texas.
With the recent success, Oregon’s 2018 class now ranks fifth in the nation and No. 1 in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.com.
The class is impressive, but the one glaring weakness is at quarterback, where the Ducks have no commitments. Oregon has offers out to 11 quarterbacks, 10 of whom are currently committed to other programs.
2018 recruiting commitments
QUARTERBACKS
None
RUNNING BACKS
Jamal Elliott (Durham, North Carolina) — RB; 510 and 180; four-star; No. 271 ranking
Travis Dye (Norco, California) — RB; 5-9 and 170; three-star; unranked nationally
WIDE RECEIVERS
Warren Thompson (Seffner, Florida) — WR; 6-3 and 196; four-star; No. 135 ranking
Miles Battle (Houston, Texas) — WR; 6-4 and 188; four-star; No. 283 ranking
TIGHT ENDS
Spencer Webb (Sacramento, California) — TE; 6-5 and 235; three-star; No. 442 ranking
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Steven Jones (Temecula, California) — OG; 6-5 and 340; four-star; No. 256 ranking
Dawson Jaramillo (Lake Oswego, Oregon)—OT; 6-5 and 295; four-star; No. 295 ranking
Justin Johnson (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) — OT; 6-7 and 355; three-star; No. 788 ranking
Christopher Randazzo (Chino, California)—OT; 6-7 and 325; three-star; No. 792 ranking
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Malcolm Lamar (Seffner, Florida) — DE; 6-5 and 250; four-star; No. 184 ranking
Jonathan King (Tampa, Florida) — DE; 6-1 and 240; three-star; No. 661 ranking
Mohamed Diallo (Yuma, Arizona) — DT; 6-4 and 320; three-star; No. 30 (JC ranking)
LINEBACKERS
Adrian Jackson (Denver, Colorado) — OLB; 6-2 and 210; four-star; No. 160 ranking
Andrew Johnson (Tifton, Georgia) — OLB; 6-2 and 222; three-star; No. 407 ranking
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Steve Stephens (Fresno, California) — S; 6-0 and 185; four-star; No. 80 ranking
Isaiah Bolden (Zephyrhills, Florida) — CB; 6-2 and 175; four-star; No. 181 ranking
Jevon Holland (Oakland, California) — S; 6-1 and 182; four-star; No. 202 ranking
Verone McKinley III (Carrollton, Texas) — CB; 5-10 and 170; three-star; No. 348 ranking
ATHLETES
Braden Lenzy (Portland, Oregon) — ATH; 6-0 and 175; four-star; No. 194 ranking
Tre’Shaun Harrison (Seattle, Washington) — ATH; 6-2 and 190; four-star; No. 198 ranking
MJ Cunningham (Portland, Oregon) — ATH; 6-3 and 230; three-star; No. 772 ranking
Teagan Quitoriano (Salem, Oregon-Sprague) — ATH; 6-5 and 240; three-star; No. 864 ranking
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs