Oregon Ducks have had stellar summer in recruiting, except at one position

Willie Taggart has shown his strength as a recruiter since taking over as Oregon’s football coach in December.

But he and his staff have taken it to another level in just the past two weeks.

Since July 29, when the Ducks hosted a “Saturday Night Live” camp for recruits, Oregon has earned commitments from eight recruits, including seven in the current 2018 class.

Among the committed recruits is Sprague senior tight end/defensive end Teagan Quitoriano.

On July 30, Quitoriano tweeted: “Extremely excited to be committed to THE University of Oregon!!! Thank you to my friends and family for helping me get here.”

The highest rated recruit the Ducks have landed in the past two weeks is in the 2019 class — Arjei Henderson, a five-star wide receiver from Richmond, Texas.

With the recent success, Oregon’s 2018 class now ranks fifth in the nation and No. 1 in the Pac-12 by 247Sports.com.

The class is impressive, but the one glaring weakness is at quarterback, where the Ducks have no commitments. Oregon has offers out to 11 quarterbacks, 10 of whom are currently committed to other programs.

2018 recruiting commitments

QUARTERBACKS

None

RUNNING BACKS

Jamal Elliott (Durham, North Carolina) — RB; 510 and 180; four-star; No. 271 ranking

Travis Dye (Norco, California) — RB; 5-9 and 170; three-star; unranked nationally

WIDE RECEIVERS

Warren Thompson (Seffner, Florida) — WR; 6-3 and 196; four-star; No. 135 ranking

Miles Battle (Houston, Texas) — WR; 6-4 and 188; four-star; No. 283 ranking

TIGHT ENDS

Spencer Webb (Sacramento, California) — TE; 6-5 and 235; three-star; No. 442 ranking

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Steven Jones (Temecula, California) — OG; 6-5 and 340; four-star; No. 256 ranking

Dawson Jaramillo (Lake Oswego, Oregon)—OT; 6-5 and 295; four-star; No. 295 ranking

Justin Johnson (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) — OT; 6-7 and 355; three-star; No. 788 ranking

Christopher Randazzo (Chino, California)—OT; 6-7 and 325; three-star; No. 792 ranking

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Malcolm Lamar (Seffner, Florida) — DE; 6-5 and 250; four-star; No. 184 ranking

Jonathan King (Tampa, Florida) — DE; 6-1 and 240; three-star; No. 661 ranking

Mohamed Diallo (Yuma, Arizona) — DT; 6-4 and 320; three-star; No. 30 (JC ranking)

LINEBACKERS

Adrian Jackson (Denver, Colorado) — OLB; 6-2 and 210; four-star; No. 160 ranking

Andrew Johnson (Tifton, Georgia) — OLB; 6-2 and 222; three-star; No. 407 ranking

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Steve Stephens (Fresno, California) — S; 6-0 and 185; four-star; No. 80 ranking

Isaiah Bolden (Zephyrhills, Florida) — CB; 6-2 and 175; four-star; No. 181 ranking

Jevon Holland (Oakland, California) — S; 6-1 and 182; four-star; No. 202 ranking

Verone McKinley III (Carrollton, Texas) — CB; 5-10 and 170; three-star; No. 348 ranking

ATHLETES

Braden Lenzy (Portland, Oregon) — ATH; 6-0 and 175; four-star; No. 194 ranking

Tre’Shaun Harrison (Seattle, Washington) — ATH; 6-2 and 190; four-star; No. 198 ranking

MJ Cunningham (Portland, Oregon) — ATH; 6-3 and 230; three-star; No. 772 ranking

Teagan Quitoriano (Salem, Oregon-Sprague) — ATH; 6-5 and 240; three-star; No. 864 ranking

