No. 6 Oregon wins another nail-biter, 75-73 over Stanford

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Dorian Pickens (11) during the first half of the game at Maples Pavilion. (Photo: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Jordan Bell scored on a putback with 14 seconds left to give No. 6 Oregon its second straight nail-biting victory in a rare Bay Area sweep as the Ducks beat Stanford 75-73 on Saturday.

Bell's game-winner followed Dillon Brooks' last-second, tiebreaking 3-pointer three nights earlier at California to give Oregon (26-4, 15-2 Pac-12) its second sweep of its conference Bay Area rivals since 1976. The other came two years ago.

Tyler Dorsey scored 15 points to lead Oregon, while Brooks added 14.

Reid Travis had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinal (14-14, 6-10), but committed a turnover on the final possession to end any comeback hopes.

