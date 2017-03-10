No. 5 Oregon beats Cal 73-65 in Pac-12 semifinals

Mar 10, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) is hooked by California Golden Bears forward Roger Moute a Bidias (12) during the Pac-12 Conference Tournament at T-Mobile Arena. Oregon won the game 73-65. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Tyler Dorsey had 23 points, Dylan Ennis scored on a key three-point play with 22 seconds left, and No. 5 Oregon outlasted California 73-65 Friday night in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded Oregon (29-4) played most of the second half without leading scorer Dillon Brooks due to foul trouble, but increased its lead behind a rash of blocked shots and transition baskets.

Ennis finished with 16 points for Oregon, and Jordan Bell had 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.

California (21-12) lost leading scorer Jabari Bird 64 seconds into the game to a head injury after a hard fall, yet held its own with the Ducks.

The fifth-seeded Bears pulled within two in the final minute, but Ennis scored on a hard drive and hit the free throw to put the Ducks up 70-65.

