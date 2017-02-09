No. 5 Ducks blow 19-point lead, lose to No. 10 UCLA 82-79

No. 5 Oregon squares off against No. 10 UCLA in Los Angeles (Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Aaron Holiday gave UCLA its first lead on a 3-pointer with 4 minutes remaining in the game and the 10th-ranked Bruins rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit to beat No. 5 Oregon 82-79 on Thursday night.

Holiday and star freshman Lonzo Ball scored 15 points each, combining to score UCLA's final seven points. Ball had 11 assists. The Bruins (22-3, 9-3 Pac-12) moved into a third-place tie with idle California in the league standings.

Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points each for the second-place Ducks (21-4, 10-2). Dorsey missed a potential tying 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.

The Bruins closed with a furious rush, battling for rebounds after not getting back to defend early in the game. Holiday's go-ahead basket was part of a 33-15 run to end the game.

