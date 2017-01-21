No. 11 Oregon tops Stanford for record 16th straight win

Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson (2) and guard Dylan Ennis (31) celebrate after a game against the Stanford Cardinals at Matthew Knight Arena. The Oregon Ducks won 69-52. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Chris Boucher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dylan Ennis scored 15 points and No. 11 Oregon rolled to a 69-52 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

With preseason All-America forward Dillon Brooks on the bench and his left leg in a boot to protect a sprained foot, the Ducks (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12) broke a 104-year-old school record with their 16th consecutive win and 38th in a row at home.

Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey each had 11 points for Oregon, which overcame 19 turnovers by shooting 11 of 25 from 3-point range and outrebounding Stanford 40-29.

Marcus Allen had 13 points as the only scorer in double figures for the Cardinal (11-9, 3-5). Stanford went more than eight minutes of the second half without a field goal, shot just 32.3 percent overall (20 of 62) and had two players foul out.

