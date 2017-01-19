No. 11 Oregon loses Brooks in win over California

Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson (2) helps Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) off the floor against the California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena. (Photo: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Jordan Bell scored a career-high 26 points, Casey Benson had 15 on five 3-pointers and No. 11 Oregon rolled to an 86-63 victory over California on Thursday night.

The Ducks (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) matched a 104-year-old school record with their 15th consecutive win, but they lost preseason All-America Dillon Brooks to a lower leg injury late in the first half.

Brooks, who had offseason surgery on his left foot, limped off the court as Oregon was building a 44-30 halftime lead. Oregon officials tweeted that Brooks had injured his lower left leg after he did not appear with his teammates for the second half.

Bell took up the scoring slack by shooting 11 of 12 from the field to go with six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Jabari Bird had 21 points to lead the Golden Bears (13-6, 4-3), who had won three straight and eight of their last 10 meetings with the Ducks.

(© 2017 KGW)