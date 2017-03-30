Kobe Bryant visits with Oregon, Gonzaga before Final Four games

Kobe Bryant meets with Ducks players at the Final Four (Photo: Oregon Ducks Equipment)

PHOENIX, Ariz. – One of the perks of making it to the Final Four and having the attention of the basketball world is getting to be around some of the game’s greatest players.

That happened for the Oregon Ducks and Gonzaga Bulldogs Wednesday night as both teams got a visit from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Ducks guard Dylan Ennis told For The Win that Bryant talked about mentally preparing to play in such a big game.

“He had a lot of great golden nuggets,” Ennis said. “He told us to put the emotions aside, you’re supposed to be here … Let the crowd, the families have the emotion. And just know that this is the time where everything you work for, it’s here now. Pretend you’re in practice, pretend you’re working out. Nothing’s changed.”

It was great catching up with an old friend last night. @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/dGmXahYWj4 — Dylan J. Ennis (@canadiankidDJE) March 30, 2017

Bryant, who went directly to the NBA from high school, played 20 seasons for the Lakers and won five championships.

In addition to giving advice, Bryant delivered special sneakers to the Ducks players.

. @OregonMBB had a visitor last night speak and present to the team his new FW. Thank you @kobebryant @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/VG2FiVmY05 — Oregon Equipment (@Ducks_Equipment) March 30, 2017

Bryant also visited with the other Pacific Northwest team in the Final Four. Gonzaga players said Bryant also touched on the mental aspect of the game in his chat with them.

“He was just telling us to be prepared and not be nervous,” Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams Goss told KREM. “If we’ve done our homework early and we’ve prepared then there is nothing to be nervous about.”

Photos: Oregon vs. North Carolina matchups

If the Ducks and Zags both win on Saturday, they’ll be using Bryant’s advice against each other to win a national championship.

More: Why we need an Oregon-Gonzaga final

© 2017 KGW-TV