We’ve seen this before — Oregon is in the Elite Eight.

The Ducks held off Michigan 69-68 on Thursday to advance to the national quarterfinals for the second season in a row and fourth time in 16 years.

“It was defense, and rebounding, and offensive rebounding,” Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey told CBS after the game. “Jordan (Bell) got so many big rebounds down the stretch, and that helped us. And we got buckets off that.”

Now comes the real test: Can Oregon final break through to the Final Four?

The Ducks will face No. 1 seed Kansas at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the Elite Eight.

“Whoever we get, we’re going to have a good team,” said Dorsey, who had 20 points against Michigan. “We have to regroup and get ready for them.”

The opportunity is there for Oregon to finally take that next step as a program and make it to college basketball’s final weekend.

It would be further validation for what Dana Altman has done since arriving in Eugene.

His predecessor, Ernie Kent, was able to bring in occasional talent — like Freddie Jones, Luke Ridnour, Luke Jackson and Aaron Brooks — and turn that into two Elite Eight runs.

But the lack of sustained success plagued Kent, and that’s exactly what Altman has built.

The Ducks are in the NCAA tournament for a program-record fifth straight season, and in the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year.

Oregon also has won two straight Pac-12 championships.

But sports is a postseason world, and the things you do in the NCAA tournament are magnified.

In the college basketball world, it’s all about the Final Four.

Conference titles and trips to the Elite Eight are fun, but trips to the Final Four bring national attention.

The Ducks are one win away from making that a reality.

It's time for them to make it happen.

