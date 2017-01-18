KGW
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Here is the Oregon Ducks 2017 football schedule

Pete Martini , Statesman Journal , KGW 11:20 PM. PST January 18, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. -- The 2017 Oregon football schedule was released Wednesday, and here it is:

OREGON FOOTBALL

Sept. 2: Southern Utah, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

Sept. 9: Nebraska, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

Sept. 16: at Wyoming, time TBD

Sept. 23: at Arizona State, time TBD

Sept. 30: California, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

Oct. 7: Washington State, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

Oct. 14: at Stanford, time TBD

Oct. 21: at UCLA, time TBD

Oct. 28: Utah, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

Nov. 4: at Washington, time TBD

Nov. 18: Arizona, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

Nov. 24: Oregon State, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

UO strength coach suspended after football players hospitalized

KGW

Oregon Ducks, winners of 14 straight, move back into Top 10

KGW

Unselfish play has Oregon Ducks basketball the team to beat in Pac-12

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories