Here is the Oregon Ducks 2017 football schedule

EUGENE, Ore. -- The 2017 Oregon football schedule was released Wednesday, and here it is:
OREGON FOOTBALL
Sept. 2: Southern Utah, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
Sept. 9: Nebraska, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
Sept. 16: at Wyoming, time TBD
Sept. 23: at Arizona State, time TBD
Sept. 30: California, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
Oct. 7: Washington State, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
Oct. 14: at Stanford, time TBD
Oct. 21: at UCLA, time TBD
Oct. 28: Utah, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
Nov. 4: at Washington, time TBD
Nov. 18: Arizona, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
Nov. 24: Oregon State, at Autzen Stadium, time TBD
