Close #GoDucks: Final Four live blog KGW 1:58 PM. PDT March 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Follow along here for the latest updates and the scoreboard as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tarheels.Tap here for the mobile version Live Blog #GoDucks: Final Four live blog © 2017 KGW-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS CLT could mean another timber boom for Oregon Troutdale man finds death threat inside home ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife Iranian woman denied U.S. entry at PDX Man dies in house fire on West 30th street 3 arrests made at downtown protest 'Eater' blog best sports bars to watch the Final Four A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one. Church bus crash kills 13 people Man gets long lost letter from dying father More Stories ICE arrests 84 people during 3-day sweep of Pacific… Mar 30, 2017, 11:07 a.m. Final Four Preview: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 North Carolina Mar 29, 2017, 5:08 p.m. 'Tragic day for the city of Longview' as man, boy found dead Mar 30, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs