OREGON STARTING C Jordan Bell, junior, 6-9, 225 Regular season stats : 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 28.7 minutes NCAA Tournament stats : 12.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 30.5 minutes Photo : Steve Dykes / Getty Images (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2017 Getty Images)

Follow along here for the latest updates and the scoreboard as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tarheels.

Tap here for the mobile version

Live Blog #GoDucks: Final Four live blog

© 2017 KGW-TV