Former Ducks WR Darren Carrington cleared to play for Utah after transfer

Statesman Journal , KGW 11:02 AM. PDT August 08, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY — Receiver Darren Carrington has officially been cleared to play for Utah after transferring from Oregon shortly before fall camp began.

The Pac-12 Faculty Athletic Representatives' Committee waived the intra-conference transfer penalty that can force players to sit out a year. The senior has been practicing with the team throughout camp.

Carrington was dismissed from the Ducks soon after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. Eugene, Oregon, police have said Carrington was arrested after hitting a pole at a McDonald's restaurant early on July 1. In addition to DUI, Carrington was cited for careless driving and making an improper turn.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound San Diego native joins the Utes as the most experienced and successful receiver on the roster. Carrington had 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior with the Ducks. He has 112 career receptions for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Utes are plenty familiar with Carrington after he caught a game-winning, 17-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left last season for a 30-28 Oregon victory.

Carrington has been a much-welcome addition to Utah's new fast-paced, pass-first system under new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor.

The Utes begin the season by hosting North Dakota on Aug. 31.

