Former Ducks receiver Carrington pleads no contest to DUII

Booking photo of Darren Carrington from July 1, 2017 (Photo: Lane County Jail)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington pleaded "no contest" to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The Register Guard reports Carrington, 22, had been scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Eugene Municipal Court to resolve a case filed after his July 1 arrest. He instead made an unscheduled appearance Monday in which he made the "no contest" plea and was entered into a one-year diversion program.

Carrington also pleaded "no contest" to a charge alleging he made an improper right turn. He was ordered to pay a total of $665 in fines, according to a court spokesman.

Oregon football coach Willie Taggart dismissed Carrington from the football team two weeks after the arrest.

On Monday, it was announced that Carrington had been cleared to play for Utah.

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II has signed with the University of Utah. (Photo: Scott Olmos, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Scott Olmos)

