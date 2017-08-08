KGW
Former Ducks receiver Carrington pleads no contest to DUII

Associated Press , KGW 1:12 PM. PDT August 08, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington pleaded "no contest" to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The Register Guard reports Carrington, 22, had been scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Eugene Municipal Court to resolve a case filed after his July 1 arrest. He instead made an unscheduled appearance Monday in which he made the "no contest" plea and was entered into a one-year diversion program.

Carrington also pleaded "no contest" to a charge alleging he made an improper right turn. He was ordered to pay a total of $665 in fines, according to a court spokesman.

Oregon football coach Willie Taggart dismissed Carrington from the football team two weeks after the arrest.

On Monday, it was announced that Carrington had been cleared to play for Utah.

