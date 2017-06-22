Former Ducks Bell, Dorsey, Brooks picked in NBA Draft

Jordan Bell, Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks were all selected in the 2017 NBA Draft (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Three Ducks on last season's Final Four team heard their names called Thursday night during the 2017 NBA Draft.

The first was forward Jordan Bell, who was selected 38th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the second round. But Bell wasn’t a Bull for long. Minutes after being selected it was reported Bell was traded to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The Warriors reportedly sent the Bulls $3.5 million in exchange for Bell.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward’s stock went up during the Ducks’ run to the Final Four. Bell, who was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Regional after dominating performances against Michigan in the Sweet 16 and Kansas in the Elite 8.

Bull Market become a Golden opportunity for @1jordanbell pic.twitter.com/jnw0816MY3 — Oregon Basketball (@OregonMBB) June 23, 2017

Following Bell, guard Tyler Dorsey was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 41 overall pick. Dorsey averaged 14.6 points per game last year and shot 42 percent from the 3-point line, including clutch baskets in the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to Bell and Dorsey, guard Dillon Brooks was selected with the No. 45 overall pick by the Houston Rockets and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks was the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 16.1 points per game and hitting game-winning shots against UCLA and California.

Although he wasn't drafted Ducks forward Chris Boucher, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Pac-12 Tournament in March, reportedly signed a contract with the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and Oregon's Chris Boucher have agreed to a two-way NBA contract, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2017

Another former Duck was also drafted Thursday night, although he was not on the Final Four team.

Guard Damyean Dotson was selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 44 pick. Dotson was one of three Ducks dismissed from the team following the 2013-14 season after they were accused of sexual assault. The Lane County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Dotson and his teammates citing lack of evidence.

Following his dismissal, Dotson sat out a year before playing two seasons at the University of Houston, where last season he averaged more than 17 points per game.

Dotson, along with the two other players, have sued the University of Oregon, alleging the university’s investigation was unfair. That lawsuit is still ongoing.

More: Dismissed basketball players file suit against UO

