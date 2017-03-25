Final Four? Believe it, Ducks fans

Oregon and Kansas play for a spot in the Final Four (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Oregon Ducks are going to the Final Four.

Let that sink in.

Oregon beat Kansas 74-60 on Saturday to reach the NCAA tournament Final Four for the first time since winning the national championship in 1939.

This is a monumental accomplishment for a program that for much of the past 15 years has tried to break through with not only the consistency, but with the tournament success to back it up.

Dana Altman has now brought both to Eugene.

Watch: Canzano reacts to Ducks Elite Eight win

The Ducks, who have won two consecutive Pac-12 championships, are in the NCAA tournament for the fifth season in a row, a program record.

And now Oregon has a Final Four to back up all the progress it has made since Altman replaced Ernie Kent.

What shouldn't be lost in this either is how the Ducks have responded to center Chris Boucher's injury. For many programs, that would have been a fatal blow.

Photos: Ducks, Kansas play for spot in Final Four

But Oregon has so much talent, it was able to overcome that loss, something the program didn't have in the past.

Tyler Dorsey finished with 27 points, and Dillon Brooks had 17. Jordan Bell did all the dirty work, finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and eight blocks.

The Ducks will face the winner of North Carolina and Kentucky next Saturday in the Final Four.

The 1939 national championship banner hangs alone at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is two wins away from adding another.

© 2017 KGW-TV