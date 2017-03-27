Oregon and Kansas battle for a spot in the Final Four (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene stands firmly behind Oregon basketball.

The men’s team made it to the Final Four with a win over Kansas over the weekend.

Fans in Eugene are thrilled.

“It's kind of surreal," Oregon graduate Mike Moresi said. "You've got that balance of is this really happening and pure excitement. They've been so good this year.”

Moresi won’t go to Phoenix for the game but says he’ll be planted on his couch watching.

Oregon student Jarrid Denney will go to Phoenix but it won’t be just for pleasure. He’s the associate sports editor and beat reporter for the Daily Emerald, the schools newspaper. He and several other staff members will drive to Final Four.

He said they “prepared for a Final Four run but didn’t exactly think it was the likeliest of things to happen.”

The last time the Ducks got to the Final Four was 1939. The team won the National Championship that year.

