Report: Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington suspended after DUII arrest

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington, who was expected to be a key contributor next season, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with DUII.

At around 3:15 a.m., Carrington crashed into a McDonald’s drive-through in downtown Eugene, police told The Oregonian.

He was booked into the Lane County Jail and released after bail was posted on his behalf.

The University of Oregon has not publicly announced Carrington’s punishment but Andrew Grief of The Oregonian reports Carrington has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Carrington posted on Instagram Saturday morning saying, “Thanks for everything I’ll truly miss my brothers love ya’ll.”

Carrington, a senior, was one of the top returning receivers for the Ducks. He caught 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns last season. His 606 receiving yards and five touchdowns were team-highs for Ducks receivers.

During his freshman season, Carrington was suspended for the 2015 National Championship Game against Ohio State for failing an NCAA drug test. He also was suspended for the first half of his sophomore season due to the failed test. While he was serving the suspension, Carrington, who was 20 at the time, was cited for having an open container of alcohol.

Last October, Carrington was accused of assault but he was never charged.

