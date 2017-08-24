KGW
Ducks unveil special uniforms designed by Doernbecher patients

Max Barr, KGW 1:22 PM. PDT August 24, 2017

The University of Oregon and some young designers from OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital unveiled a special uniform that the Ducks will wear when they play Nebraska on Sept. 9.

The new University of Oregon Doernbecher Freestyle Uniforms were the work of three pediatric cancer survivors, UO student athletes and Nike designers. The collaboration began in May and the uniforms were revealed Thursday.

“This is the first time we brought in football athletes to collaborate with kids on a full head to toe system of dress,” says Paul Sullivan, the University of Oregon Art Director for Nike.

Photos: Oregon's Doernbecher Freestyle Uniforms

The uniforms feature special messages, like “Win the fight,” and “Stomp out cancer.”

Doernbecher patients have teamed up with Nike for the last 14 years to design shoes and apparel for the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Nike will sell sideline and fan gear on its website and some stores Sept. 4, and says all proceeds will benefit a pediatric cancer fund at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Meet the 2017 Doernbecher Freestyle designers

