Oregon's Tyler Dorsey declares for NBA draft

OREGON STARTING SF Tyler Dorsey, sophomore, 6-4, 195 Regular season stats : 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 3-pointers, 29.8 min. NCAA Tournament stats : 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 3-pointers, 34.8 min. Photo : Thearon Henderson / Getty Images (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- University of Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey announced Monday on Twitter that he is leaving Oregon after two seasons to declare for the NBA draft.

Dorsey said he will be hiring an agent, which will end his college eligibility. Dorsey declared after his freshman season but didn't hire an agent, eventually deciding to return to Oregon for his sophomore season.

During the 2016-17 season, Dorsey averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was one of the Ducks' best 3-point shooters, making 42.3 percent of his attempts.

During the NCAA tournament, Dorsey averaged 23.8 points per game while shooting almost 59.7 percent from the field and 60.6 percent from the 3-point line.

The 2017 NBA draft is schedule for June 22, 2017. The invitation-only draft combine is schedule for May 9-14 in Chicago.

