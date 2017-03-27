Ducks' star Jordan Bell can block a meteor, the Death Star and Trump's hair

PORTLAND, Ore. — Through four games of the men's NCAA Tournament, Oregon Ducks star forward Jordan Bell has blocked 12 shots and played smothering defense to guide the Ducks to the Final Four.
After Bell recorded eight swats in Oregon's upset of No. 1 seed Kansas in the Elite 8, a creative fan started wondering what Bell could block besides opponent shot attempts.
We're not sure who Reddit user RatherBeYachting is, but we sure are glad he started a Reddit thread on Sunday making suggestions for what Bell could block.
The topic gained a hashtag — #ThingsJordanBellCouldBlock — and made a move to Twitter on Monday.
So, what else can Bell block? The possibilities are endless.
How about the Death Star?
The Death Star pic.twitter.com/YnWasGrpZQ
Or President Donald J. Trump's hair from blowing away?
The president's hair from blowing away#GoDucks #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/yhhsifYnW5
Or the Titanic from sinking?
The Titanic sinking! pic.twitter.com/79vvyO5CVF
What Ducks fans really hope for is that Bell will be able to block Justin Jackson, Joel Berry II, Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks on Saturday.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Final Four: (3) Oregon vs. (1) North Carolina
5:49 p.m., CBS
