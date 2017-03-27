Ducks' star Jordan Bell can block a meteor, the Death Star and Trump's hair

Oregon's Jordan Bell can block everything, even a meteor about to crash into the earth. (Photo illustration courtesy of Ty Wilson)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Through four games of the men's NCAA Tournament, Oregon Ducks star forward Jordan Bell has blocked 12 shots and played smothering defense to guide the Ducks to the Final Four.

After Bell recorded eight swats in Oregon's upset of No. 1 seed Kansas in the Elite 8, a creative fan started wondering what Bell could block besides opponent shot attempts.

We're not sure who Reddit user RatherBeYachting is, but we sure are glad he started a Reddit thread on Sunday making suggestions for what Bell could block.

The topic gained a hashtag — #ThingsJordanBellCouldBlock — and made a move to Twitter on Monday.

So, what else can Bell block? The possibilities are endless.

How about the Death Star?

Or President Donald J. Trump's hair from blowing away?

Or the Titanic from sinking?

What Ducks fans really hope for is that Bell will be able to block Justin Jackson, Joel Berry II, Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks on Saturday.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Final Four: (3) Oregon vs. (1) North Carolina

5:49 p.m., CBS

TAGBOARD: The best #ThingsJordanBellCouldBlock suggestions

