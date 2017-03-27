Ducks routed by undefeated UConn in Elite 8

(Photo: USA Today Sports)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 28 points, Gabby Williams had 25 and UConn advanced to its 10th consecutive Final Four with a 90-52 victory against Oregon on Monday night.

Top-seeded UConn (36-0) will face Mississippi State on Friday night in Dallas in the national semifinals. The win was the Huskies' 111th consecutive victory and moved coach Geno Auriemma past Pat Summitt for the most NCAA Tournament victories. Auriemma now has 113 and counting.

The Huskies jumped all over 10th-seeded Oregon (23-14), which had made an impressive run through the NCAA.

Leading 6-4, UConn scored 17 straight points. Saniya Chong got the game-changing burst started with consecutive 3-pointers. Nearly 4 1/2 minutes later she capped the burst with a layup that made it 23-4.

Oregon closed to 34-21 midway through the second quarter, but UConn put the game away by scoring 15 of the final 18 points of the half.

