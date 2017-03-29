Ducks rose from 'tough time' to Final Four contender

Jerry Allen, radio announcer for the Oregon Ducks. (Photo: Pat Dooris)

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is a high flying group playing with passion and carrying the pride of the state.

But just three years ago, in March of 2014, Oregon basketball carried a different reputation.

“Well it was a tough time. There’s no doubt,” said Jerry Allen the team’s long time play-by-play announcer.



He's seen 30 seasons of ducks basketball players come and go.

In 2014, a UO student accused three players of raping her off campus. They were never criminally charged but the players were cut from the team and banned from the school.



“I’ve sat in classrooms with student athletes when they’ve talked to them about nutrition, about drugs, about sex abuse, about physical abuse I mean these kids are educated. There’s no excuse for one of them to make a mistake, except that they’re young,” Allen said.



The announcer said one of things the team did right was to use the scandal as a clear lesson for those who remained.



“When something like that happens, then it’s much easier to say, okay here’s an example of some people that ran into some problems – you could run into those same problems if you don’t use your head,” he said.

“So they used it and evolved into, I think, a really good place now,” Allen added.





Sports columnist John Canzano called for Oregon coach Dana Altman to be fired back in 2014.

Altman played the three accused players during the NCAA Tournament before the accusations were made public.

“He lost me there. I didn't like the way he handled it,” said Canzano.



But Canzano changed his tune. He says coach Altman did too.



“He came out after that though. And he said he was going to change his philosophy. He had seven transfers on that team. He now, he's got a couple of transfers, but it's not like it was. He now has shifted his recruiting philosophy,” Canzano said.



The result? A team of character with a chance to make history.



“I predict they've got an excellent chance,” said Allen.

“I think when you get to the Final Four, all four could win it. But based on what I saw against Kansas, I really like Oregon’s chances,” he added.

