Ducks receive 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Iona on Friday

KGW 2:53 PM. PDT March 12, 2017

The Oregon Ducks earned a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Iona in the first round on Friday. The Ducks were placed into the Midwest region and will play Friday's game in Sacramento.

This story will be updated.

