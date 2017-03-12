Close Ducks receive 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Iona on Friday KGW 2:53 PM. PDT March 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Oregon Ducks earned a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Iona in the first round on Friday. The Ducks were placed into the Midwest region and will play Friday's game in Sacramento.This story will be updated. © 2017 KGW-TV KGW Ducks' Boucher out for rest of season with torn ACL KGW No. 7 Arizona beats No. 5 Oregon 83-80 for Pac-12 title KGW Ducks ranked seventh, Gonzaga stays at No. 1 in latest AP poll CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KGW.com Live Feed Crews calling off search for missing skier Four-car crash in downtown Portland Woman hit by car in Northeast Portland Check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything." Police suspect 15-year-old boy in shooting Fire destroys Tigard auto repair business Start now to adjust for Spring forward Police: Man attacks Al Aqsa worker with pipe Highlights: Jefferson outlasts Clackamas 70-67 More Stories Teen girl rescued after 80-foot fall at Abiqua Falls… Mar 12, 2017, 12:04 p.m. Man steals street sweeper in Hillsboro, leads police… Mar 12, 2017, 1:35 p.m. Travel ban could take doctors from needy rural Oregon towns Mar 10, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs