Ducks pay assistant football coach $63,750 for 26 hours of work

Associated Press , KGW 3:01 PM. PST March 07, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Oregon football co-offensive coordinator David Reaves spent little more than a day on the job but was paid more than $60,000.

Reaves received $3,750 for 26 hours of work when he resigned Feb. 3 after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to UO documents obtained through a public records request, he also received a payment of $60,000, according to The Register-Guard.

UO announced it hired Reaves on Jan. 17. Reaves had a two-year contract with an annual salary of $300,000. On Jan. 22, Reaves was arrested by Eugene police and charged with DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 13.

UO put Reaves on leave and was terminating his contract when he resigned.

