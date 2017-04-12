Ducks guard Casey Benson says he is transferring

OREGON RESERVE G Casey Benson, junior, 6-3, 185 Regular season stats : 4.9 points, 0.6 steals, 28.5 minutes NCAA Tournament stats : 5.5 points, 1.3 steals, 20.0 minutes Photo : Steve Dykes / Getty Images (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2017 Getty Images)

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson Wednesday night tweeted he is transferring from the program.

Benson, a junior, thanked the university and coaching staff, saying he has "memories I will cherish forever."

"With that being said, I believe it's in my best interest to graduate this spring and become a graduate transfer," Benson concluded in his tweet.

Benson did not say where is transferring to.

This past season, Benson served as the Ducks backup point guard after freshman Payton Pritchard took over the starting job early in the season. Benson still played a pivotal role in the Ducks' historic run to the Final Four, averaging nearly 5 points and 2 assists in 20 minutes per game.

As a sophomore, Benson was the starting point guard for the Ducks and averaged 6 points and 3.1 assists per game.

In addition to Benson, sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey and junior guard Dillon Brooks this week announced they were entering the NBA draft. The Ducks are also losing graduating players Chris Boucher and Dylan Ennis.

