Ducks basketball fans flying high after men's and women's wins

Foam fingers on display at a Ducks Store in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Photo by Maggie Vespa / KGW)

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Ducks fans are on cloud nine, following two historic victories from the school’s basketball program.

The No. 3 seed men’s squad defeated heavy favorite Kansas to punch their ticket the Final Four for the first time since 1939, while the 10th-seeded women’s team pulled off a major upset of their own, beating No. 3 Maryland to head to the Elite Eight.

Both victories were written into the history books Saturday. Sunday, two days into Spring Break, campus was buzzing.

“Between the success with the women's program in the Elite Eight right now and the men’s program in the Final Four, it's one of the best times to be a Ducks fan,” said Conrad Hulen, manager at the UO campus Duck Store.

Duck Stores across the region got their first shipment of updated tournament gear bright and early Sunday morning. They came in the form of Final Four “locker-room T-shirts”, identical to those worn by the UO men’s squad following their big win..

“It's a team effort just getting the buyers vendors suppliers distributors, just getting the gear,” said Hulen, laughing.





Fans were ecstatic, recounting the details of the men’s win as they waited in the checkout line.

“(Dillon ) Brooks of course played really well. Tyler Dorsey did really, really well,” said Giovanni Rosales. “It was overall a team win. There was no ‘I’. There was a ‘we.' "

Many were quick to add, though, they think the Ducks could go all the way.

Fans were glued to the screen at Rennie’s Landing on campus Sunday, watching Kentucky and North Carolina battle in out for the chance to face Oregon in Phoenix.

“After what the Ducks were able to pull with Kansas, I'm excited to see what they can do with either of these teams,” said Apollonia Goeckner. “So, go Ducks!”

In the end, the University of North Carolina came out on top 75-73. They’ll face the University of Oregon Saturday, April 1, at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

