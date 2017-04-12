KGW
Dillon Brooks to leave Oregon, enter NBA draft

USA Today Sports , KGW 11:18 AM. PDT April 12, 2017

After leading Oregon to the Final Four, All-American forward Dillon Brooks is ending his Ducks' career a season early and declaring for the NBA draft.

"I wouldn't be here right now without the coaching staff believing in me," Brooks said in an announcement video thanking Oregon fans on the website, positionless. "Now I'm going to take my talents to the next level. ...You guys (fans) made me who I am today."

Brooks will hire an agent, therefore concluding his career in Eugene. His teammate, Tyler Dorsey, previously announced he's taking the same path to pursue his professional aspirations.

Brooks, who also helped steer the Ducks to the Elite Eight as a sophomore, led Oregon in scoring with 16.1 points a game this past season. He's a projected second-round pick on most NBA mock draft boards.

