Dillon Brooks to leave Oregon, enter NBA draft

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots the ball over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Tra Holder (0) during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena. (Photo: Godofredo Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

After leading Oregon to the Final Four, All-American forward Dillon Brooks is ending his Ducks' career a season early and declaring for the NBA draft.

"I wouldn't be here right now without the coaching staff believing in me," Brooks said in an announcement video thanking Oregon fans on the website, positionless. "Now I'm going to take my talents to the next level. ...You guys (fans) made me who I am today."

Thank you for all the support throughout the past 3 years, I've made my decision and it's on @thepositionless here: https://t.co/Mgy7o6n4TO pic.twitter.com/PcAso1XzLF — Dillon Brooks (@dbrookz8) April 12, 2017

Brooks will hire an agent, therefore concluding his career in Eugene. His teammate, Tyler Dorsey, previously announced he's taking the same path to pursue his professional aspirations.

Brooks, who also helped steer the Ducks to the Elite Eight as a sophomore, led Oregon in scoring with 16.1 points a game this past season. He's a projected second-round pick on most NBA mock draft boards.

