Watch: Oregon's Dillon Brooks commits comically bad flop against Utah

Julius L Lasin , Statesman Journal , KGW 11:36 PM. PST January 26, 2017

After missing the last game with a lower leg injury, Dillon Brooks returned to the lineup for the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Thursday night against the Utah Utes.

However, it appeared that Brooks was still getting his legs under him when committed maybe the worst flop of the season in the second half.

Outside of the flop, Brooks played well, leading all Ducks players with 19 points.

The Ducks also held off Utah, winning 73-67.

