Watch: Oregon's Dillon Brooks commits comically bad flop against Utah

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots the ball during the first half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. (Photo: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports)

After missing the last game with a lower leg injury, Dillon Brooks returned to the lineup for the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Thursday night against the Utah Utes.

However, it appeared that Brooks was still getting his legs under him when committed maybe the worst flop of the season in the second half.

Dillon Brooks with the worst flop in basketball history. What the hell is this? pic.twitter.com/NgrxfWMAFH — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 27, 2017

Outside of the flop, Brooks played well, leading all Ducks players with 19 points.

The Ducks also held off Utah, winning 73-67.

