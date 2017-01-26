Brooks returns to lead Oregon over Utah, 73-67

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Ducks won 73-67. (Photo: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Dillon Brooks returned from missing a game with a foot injury to score 17 points and lead No. 10 Oregon over Utah, 73-67 on Thursday night.

The Ducks (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but Devon Daniel's dunk off Lorenzo Bonam's steal sliced the deficit to five and then Kyle Kuzma's 3-pointer made it 70-66 with 1:40 to play.

But the Utes (14-6, 5-3) were denied multiple chances at the rim, including Chris Boucher's block of Kuzma's shot with 31 seconds left.

Brooks and Payton Pritchard made free throws to clinch the game in the waning seconds.

Jordan Bell had 15 points and Dylan Ennis added 13 for the Ducks, who extended the longest winning streak in Oregon history to 17 games.

Kuzma scored 18 points and Daniels had 11 for Utah, which is still searching for a signature win after a soft nonconference schedule.

