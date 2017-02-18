Brooks has 23 and No. 7 Oregon routs Colorado 101-73

Feb 18, 2017; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) talks with officials during a timeout against the Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena. (Photo: Scott Olmos, USA TODAY Sports)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and No. 7 Oregon extracted some revenge for Colorado's upset of the Ducks earlier this season with a 101-73 victory on Saturday.

Dylan Ennis added 20 points for the Ducks (24-4, 13-2 Pac-12), who won their 42nd straight home game. It is the longest active home winning streak in the nation.

George King led Colorado (16-12, 6-9) with 16 points in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Buffaloes trailed by as many as 36 points late in the second half.

It was the final home game of the season for Oregon, which travels to play California and Stanford before visiting in-state rival Oregon State in Corvallis for the regular-season finale.

