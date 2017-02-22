Travis, Allen score 17, Stanford tops Oregon State 79-66

Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle talks to his players during the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Gill Coliseum. (Photo: Godofredo Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Reid Travis had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead four players in double figures and Stanford beat Oregon State 79-66 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Allen also scored 17, Dorian Pickens added 15 and Robert Cartwright had 10 as the Cardinal beat the Beavers for the 21st time in the last 23 games between the two teams at Maples Pavilion.

Stanford (14-13, 6-9 Pac-12) led by as many as 25 but had to hold on after Oregon State (5-24, 1-15) pulled within 74-63 with 3:28 left on JaQuori McLaughlin's 3-pointer.

Allen and Pickens scored back-to-back buckets for Stanford, and after Stephen Thompson's putback for Oregon State, Pickens made a 3-pointer.

Drew Eubanks had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Oregon State. Gligorije Rakocevic added a season-high 16 points for the Beavers, who couldn't follow up after beating Utah last week for their first conference win of the season

