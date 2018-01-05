Tinkle scores 19 with 12 boards; Oregon State beats Oregon 76-64

Oregon State Beavers forward Drew Eubanks (12), left, celebrates with forward Seth Berger (32) after getting fouled on a scoring play during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Gill Coliseum. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tres Tinkle had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Oregon State took control of the game in the second half to beat archrival Oregon 76-64 on Friday night.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 16 points and had six assists and Drew Eubanks added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12).

Paul White came off the bench for 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 11 points, for the Ducks (11-5, 1-2).

Oregon State shot 53 percent compared to 36 percent for Oregon, and outrebounded the Ducks 43-36.

Neither team was at their sharpest early on offense. The Ducks went four-plus minutes without scoring late in the first half, but the Beavers scored only five points during the drought.

Oregon State led 30-29 at halftime.

The Beavers surged ahead 45-38 after a 9-2 run, capped by a Thompson 3-pointer with 12:44 left. Oregon stormed back with five straight points.

But Oregon State went on another 12-1 run, capped by a Seth Berger layup, to go ahead 57-44 with eight minutes to play. The Beavers led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

This was the 349th battle between the two schools, making it the most-contested rivalry in college basketball. The series dates to 1903, and Oregon State has a 187-162 edge over the Ducks, who have won seven of the last nine games between the schools.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Sophomore guard Payton Pritchard came into the game leading the Ducks with 15.4 points per game, but he didn't score on Friday until there were 14 minutes remaining. He finished with nine points. . Coach Dana Altman remains two wins away from 200 for his career.

Oregon State: Thompson Jr. became the 40th Oregon State player to join the 1,000 point club. The junior now has 1,012 points. . Berger, a transfer from Massachusetts, scored a season-high 12 points.

NEXT UP

Oregon plays at Arizona State on Thursday.

Oregon State plays at Arizona on Thursday.

© 2018 KGW-TV