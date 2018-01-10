Smith finalizes Beavers coaching staff, doesn't retain Hall

Former California defensive backs coach Greg Burns was hired as Oregon State's secondary coach. (Photo: James Snook, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: James Snook)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith announced the final two coaches for his staff on Wednesday and interim coach Cory Hall didn't make the cut.

Smith met with Hall in December, shortly after he was hired as the Beavers' head coach. He told Hall at that time that it hadn't been decided if he would be retained or in what capacity.

"It was explained to Cory that I'm going to hire a defensive coordinator and he's going to have some input on who he surrounds himself with," Smith told The Oregonian's Danny Moran. "That's kind of where we left it."

Tim Tibesar was hired as the Beavers' defensive coordinator on Dec. 18.

A university source told The Oregonian this week that Hall would not be part of Smith's coaching staff. Before he was named interim coach, Hall was the Beavers' cornerbacks coach.

Smith hired Greg Burns, who has coached in the Pac-12 for 11 years, as Oregon State's new secondary coach. Burns has coached defensive backs at California (2014-16), Arizona State (2008-11) and USC (2002-05).

“Coach Burns brings a wealth of experience to our staff and tremendous knowledge of the Pac-12,” Smith said. “He’s coached on the biggest stages of college football, won conference and national championships, and is an excellent recruiter and communicator.”

Michael Pitre was announced Monday as the running backs coach. Pitre was running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Montana State the past three seasons.

“Coach Pitre is one of the bright young coaches in our profession and I’m excited to bring him aboard to assist in the development of our offense,” Smith said. “He has a tremendous reputation as a strong recruiter with outstanding West Coast ties.”

Oregon State 2018 football coaching staff

Head coach: Jonathan Smith

Associate head coach: Jim Michalczik

Assistant head coach: Mike Riley

Offensive coordinator: Brian Lindgren

Defensive coordinator: Tim Tibesar

Linebackers: Trent Bray

Secondary: Greg Burns

Special teams: Jake Cookus

Wide receivers: Kefense Hynson

Running backs: Michael Pitre

Defensive line: Legi Suiaunoa

Note: Michalczik will coach the offensive line and serve as the run game coordinator; Riley will coach the tight ends; and Lindgren will coach the quarterbacks.

