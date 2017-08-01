Jake Luton named Beavers starting quarterback

Oregon State's Jake Luton carries the ball during the Beavers spring game on Saturday, March 16, 2017, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. (Photo by Danielle Peterson, Statesman Journal)

BEND, Ore. — Jake Luton will be the Oregon State Beavers starting quarterback to start the 2017 season, head coach Gary Andersen announced Tuesday.

Luton took the most snaps with the first unit in spring and in early fall camp practices, so it wasn't a surprise when he prevailed over Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson.

"It's good (the decision is) made now," Andersen told Gina Mizell of The Oregonian. "The kids understand it. We can get the timing with the receivers, the quarterback, the whole offense together as much as possible, and those other two kids (McMaryion and Garretson) will still get a bunch of reps."

Luton, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior, transferred to Oregon State from Ventura Community College, where he threw for 3,551 yards and 40 touchdowns last season.

Luton went 13-for-21 for 118 yards in the Beavers' spring game. But he was beset by a mysterious illness during the spring that caused him to drop 30 pounds. He said before the start of fall camp that he has fully recovered.

Before camp began, Luton also talked about earning the starting nod for the Beavers.

"I've put in the work since I was 6 years old, when I started playing flag football up until now," Luton told The Oregonian. "You think back, and really, everything I've ever done in my life leads up to now -- playing Pac-12 football, where I've wanted to be."

Andersen hasn't decided if McMaryion or Garretson, who both started six games last season, will be the backup.

