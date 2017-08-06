QB Marcus McMaryion decides to leave the Beavers

Quarterback Marcus McMaryion is transferring from Oregon State (photo: Scott Olmos, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Scott Olmos)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Quarterback Marcus McMaryion has decided to transfer from Oregon State.

McMaryion has already graduated with a degree in public health and will be immediately eligible with two years of eligibility remaining.

Earlier in the week Oregon State coach Gary Andersen named community college transfer Jake Luton as the Beavers' starting quarterback for the season.

McMaryion put out a statement Sunday thanking his teammates, coaches and Oregon State's fans.

"As I close this chapter of my life as a graduate, the next chapter awaits. It has been a privilege representing this program on and off the field. For my OSU brothers on the field, remain 11 strong and have a great season," he said.

Injuries thrust McMaryion into the starting role for the Beavers' final six games last season. He threw for 1,286 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw five interceptions.

© 2017 Associated Press