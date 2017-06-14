OSU's Heimlich not selected in MLB Draft

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich (Photo: Scobel Wiggins, OSU athletics via The Statesman Journal)

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who is considered one of the best in college baseball, has gone undrafted following the revelation that as a teenager he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.

Last week, The Oregonian reported that Heimlich, 21, pleaded guilty to sexually molesting the female family member when he was 15. The case came to The Oregonian’s attention after they discovered Heimlich failed to re-register as a sex offender.

Prior to the report, Heimlich, a junior left-hander, was a lock to be drafted, potentially in the first or second round of the 40-round draft. Heimlich has an 11-1 record this season with a 0.76 earned run average,128 strikeouts and only 22 walks in 118 1/3 innings.

But following The Oregonian’s report, rumors swirled about teams taking Heimlich off there draft boards. And while 1,205 players were drafted this week, Heimlich was not one of them.

On Wednesday, Beavers head coach Pat Casey said he was praying for everyone involved in the situation.

“All I can say about Luke Heimlich is I’m praying for him, his family, anybody involved that was involved in that matter, especially the little girl,” Casey said. “It’s just sad that they’re going through the suffering again as a family.”

When asked if Heimlich’s status for the College World Series was still to be determined, Casey simply responded, “Yeah,” and said he wouldn’t answer any more Heimlich-related questions.

Before Oregon State’s Super Regional series against Vanderbilt last weekend, Heimlich released a statement through his attorney that read in part, “I’ve respectfully requested to be excused from playing at this time.” Oregon State swept Vanderbilt to advance to the College World Series.

While Heimlich didn’t play, he did suit up and received a noticeable ovation during team introductions.

The top-ranked Beavers, who are having a historic season with a 54-4 record, will face Cal State Fullerton at noon on Saturday in their first game of the College World Series. Whether Heimlich will be with the team, or play, is still to be seen.

