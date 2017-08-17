OSU basketball team narrowly misses Spain terror attack

Wayne Tinkle (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The Oregon State men's basketball team narrowly missed being victims of a terror attack in Barcelona Thursday.

A white van mounted a sidewalk and struck people in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district — a popular tourist spot — causing fatalities. Officials called the incident a terror attack.

The school issued the following statement:

"The Oregon State men's basketball team's traveling party is reported to be safe Thursday following an incident in Barcelona, Spain. The incident occurred near the hotel where the team is staying.

The Beavers are touring Spain through Aug. 25 playing five exhibition games. OSU officials are determining the remaining schedule. Updates on the team's schedule will be provided when available.

The Oregon State University community extends its thoughts and prayers for all those injured and affected by this incident."

According to social media posts, the attack happened in front of the hotel where the team was staying. Players and coaches were in the hotel's restaurant.

"Happened directly in front of our hotel while we were having a team meal in the restaurant, so senseless and sad! All accounted4," Coach Wayne Tinkle said in tweet.

Please keep all those impacted by today's tragedy in Barcelona in your thoughts and prayers! No words to describe the sadness. — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017

We are all luckily ok. Our hotel/restaurant is located right on Los Ramblas. This tragedy happened right in front... https://t.co/Cqz3SnhqW9 — Gregg Gottlieb (@CoachGottlieb) August 17, 2017

The Beavers were scheduled to play five games during the trip (there is a nine-hour time difference from Corvallis to Spain) The Thursday game has been cancelled:

Thursday, Aug. 17 -- vs. Mataro Parc Boel -- 12:15 p.m. PT (9:15 p.m. CEST)

Saturday, Aug. 19 -- vs. Combinado Valenciano -- 8 a.m. PT (5 p.m. CEST)

Monday, Aug. 21 -- vs. Multiópticas Baza -- 9:30 a.m. PT (6:30 p.m. CEST)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 -- vs. Club Baloncesto Unicaja Malaga -- 10:30 a.m. PT (7:30 p.m. CEST)

Friday, Aug. 25 -- vs. CB Benahavis Costa del Sol -- 11 a.m. PT (8 p.m. CEST)

