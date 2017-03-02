Oregon State's Wiese All-Pac-12 fourth year in a row

Apr 3, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Sydney Wiese (24) dribbles the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Breanna Stewart (30) defends during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State senior guard Sydney Wiese has been named to the All-Pac-12 women's basketball team for the fourth year in a row in a vote of conference coaches.

Wiese is averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the sixth-ranked Beavers (27-3), who have won three consecutive Pac -12 regular season championships.

Wiese, who is the Pac-12’s career leader in 3-point field goals and OSU’s career leader in assists, is one of 14 players in Pac-12 history and second OSU player (Tonja Kostic, 1993-96) to receive All-Pac-12 recognition all four years of her career.

Joining Wiese on the Pac-12 first team is OSU junior center Marie Gulich.

In addition to the honors for Wiese and Gulich, OSU's Scott Rueck was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, senior guard Gabby Hanson was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and guard Mikayla Pivec was named to the All-Freshman team

The sixth-ranked Beavers, who advanced to the Final Four last season, play the winner of Thursday’s game between USC and California at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals at Key Arena in Seattle.

In addition to OSU, No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Washington, No. 15 UCLA and No 25 Arizona State are nationally ranked this week in the USA TODAY coaches’ poll.

OSU, which reached the Final Four last season for the first time in school history, is a lock to host early-round games in the NCAA tournament. The Beavers are projected as a No. 2 national seed.

